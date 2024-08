IN 2023 ORGANISERS of Electric Picnic underestimated the popularity of the Wolfe Tones, with thousands more than expected turning out to watch the folk trio perform at the Electric Arena tent.

This year, that mistake was rectified with the Irish ballad singers attracting one of the largest ever crowds to the festival’s main stage yesterday afternoon.

The band received a rapturous response from the crowd as they made their way through all the hits, including Come Out Ye Black & Tans, The Men Behind The Wire and Grace.

Before finishing up they surprised the audience by bringing two-time Olympic gold medalist Kelly Harrington out on stage, the boxer draped in an Irish flag.

The band then wrapped things up with a rendition of their infamous Celtic Symphony.

The three musicians have been no strangers to controversy over the lyrics of some of their songs, in particular the popular chant of “Ooh ah, up the Ra” in Celtic Symphony.

Despite this, their music remains hugely beloved across Ireland with two sell out 60th anniversary gigs set to take place in Dublin’s 3Arena this October.

