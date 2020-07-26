This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 July, 2020
Gone With The Wind star Dame Olivia de Havilland dies aged 104

She was best known as Melanie Wilkes in the 1939 classic.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 26 Jul 2020, 5:50 PM
1 hour ago 7,945 Views 18 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

GONE WITH THE Wind actress and Hollywood great Dame Olivia de Havilland has died aged 104.

The actress died at home in Paris, her representatives confirmed.

A statement said: “Last night, the world lost an international treasure, and I lost a dear friend and beloved client. She died peacefully in Paris.”

Dame Olivia won two best actress Oscars for her roles in 1946’s The Each His Own and 1949’s The Heiress.

However, she is best remembered for her turn as Melanie Wilkes in the 1939 film Gone With The Wind.

Born in Japan to British parents, she first appeared on the big screen in 1935 as Dolly Stevens in Alibi Ike.

She made a number of television appearances and often worked on several movie titles a year until her last TV movie role as Aunt Bessie Merryman in The Woman He Loved in 1988.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

