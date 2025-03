THE FINALISTS FOR Dancing With The Stars have been decided after tonight’s Fright Night themed semi-final.

Aishah Akorede, Kayleigh Trappe, Rhys McClenaghan, Danny O’Carroll and Jack Woolley were the celebrities competing tonight alongside their dance partners for a spot in the final.

Former Miss Universe Ireland Aishah Akorede and her professional partner Robert Rowiński were sent home this evening, after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard alongside Taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley and his pro partner Alex Vladimirov following the judges’ scores and the public vote.

The judges elected to save Woolley and Vladimirov, guaranteeing them a place in the final.

Advertisement

Former Miss Ireland Aishah Akorede with her Pro Dance Partner Robert Rowinski during Dancing with the Stars. Kyran O'Brien Kyran O'Brien

Speaking following her elimination, Akorede said she wanted to raise awareness for sickle cell disease, which she lives with.

Mrs Brown’s Boys actor Danny O’Carroll and his partner Salome Chachua, Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and his partner Laura Nolan, and influencer Kayleigh Trappe and her partner Ervinas Merfeldas are also to take part in the final after being voted through by the public.

Earlier in the show, Woolley and Vladimirov, as well as Rhys McClenaghan and his partner Laura Nolan, received perfect scores of 40 points.

McClenaghan and Nolan then won the so-called ‘scare-athon’, a dance-off that awarded them an additional five points

Judge Karen Byrne was congratulated during the show for her engagement yesterday to Jake Carter, who she met on the show in 2018 as his professional dance partner. The pair won the Glitterball trophy and announced their relationship shortly afterwards.