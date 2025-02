IT WAS ORCHESTRA Night on Dancing With The Stars this evening, as the remaining seven couples on the show danced in front of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra.

Comedian Gearóid Farrelly and his pro partner Stephen Vincent were sent home this evening after losing the dance-off against Mrs. Brown’s Boys actor Danny O’Carroll and pro partner Salome Chachua after landing at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Farrelly and Vincent competed this evening with a Charleston to Emeli Sandé and The Bryan Ferry Orchestra’s version of Beyoncé’s Crazy in Love.

O’Carroll and Chachua danced the salsa to Lionel Richie’s All Night Long.

Judges Arthur Gourounlian, Karen Byrne, Brian Redmond, and Loraine Barry all elected to save O’Carroll and Chachua from elimination.

Advertisement

Comedian Gearoid Farrelly with his pro dance partner Stephen Vincent speaking to the presenters of Dancing With The Stars after being voted out from the show. Kyran OBrien Kyran OBrien

Farrelly thanked the judges and his dancing partner at the close of the show.

“This has been the most incredible experience, it’s been the happiest few months of my life”, he said.

“The pro dancers are the most unbelievable people. They are therapists, they’re talking us off a ledge, they’re a lifeline for the competition and he is the captain of the ship,” Farrelly added.

Of his dancing partner Stephen Vincent, he said:”He is the absolute best. We got a good friendship out of it and that’s worth more than the glitterball for me.”

The other five couples that participated tonight were social media personality Kayleigh Trappe and pro dance partner Ervinas Merfelda; Chef Kevin Dundon and his dance partner Rebecca Scott; Taekwondo athlete Jack Woolley and his partner Alex Vladimirov; Former Miss Universe Ireland Aishah Akorede and her dance partner Robert Rowiński; Olympic gymnast Rhys McClenaghan and his pro partner Laura Nolan.