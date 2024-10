THREE-TIME OSCAR winning actor Daniel Day-Lewis is coming out of retirement to star in his son’s directorial debut.

Day-Lewis is well known to Irish audiences, having starred in films such as My Left Foot, The Boxer, and In the Name of the Father.

In 2017, he announced his retirement from acting ahead of the release of Phantom Thread, though didn’t give a reason for doing so.

A statement at the time issued by a spokesperson said: “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor

“This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

But after a seven-year acting absence, during which he has been largely absent from the public eye, Day-Lewis will return to the screen in the upcoming film Anemone.

Anemone will be directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis and was co-written by Daniel Day-Lewis and Ronan Day-Lewis.

The film will also feature Sean Bean and is currently shooting in Manchester.

Focus Features and Plan B are partnering on the film which “explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds”.

Ronan Day-Lewis is a painter and filmmaker whose debut international solo exhibition opens on 2 October in Hong Kong, with additional upcoming shows in New York City and Los Angeles.

Focus Features Chairman, Peter Kujawski said Danial and Ronan Day-Lewis “have written a truly exceptional script, and we look forward to bringing their shared vision to audiences alongside the team at Plan B”.