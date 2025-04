DANIEL O’DONNELL HAS warned fans of “scammers” who he said are behind social media posts claiming he’s “very unwell” and following a serious accident.

It follows different posts purporting to show the Donegal singer in a hospital bed after a car crash on the likes of Facebook.

O’Donnell posted a message on his official Facebook page yesterday, advising that the posts were fake and that, in fact, he was “feeling very well”.

O’Donnell cautioned followers that they should never reply to the posts and “above all never ever send them money”, as fans in the past have been scammed by similar ads.

“I’m just doing a wee message to let you know I’m feeling very well,” O’Donnell began the video.

“I’ve seen a few pictures up leading people to believe I’m in hospital very unwell with a picture of me.

Obviously that’s a fake doctored picture telling people that I need help, so please ignore all of these things that you see on Facebook – I am very well and I hope that you’re well too.

He added: “We can’t do much about these scammers, but all we can do is that you know not to engage with them, never to reply to them, and above all never ever send them money.”

It’s not the first time O’Donnell has been the subject of scam adverts falsely using his name. Last December, a nun was among those to be scammed when a spate of fraudulent ads seeking donations appeared.