DANIEL O’DONNELL HAS confirmed that neither he nor his wife Majella are “on death’s door” as fake posts claiming that the pair are seriously ill have begun to circulate once more.

The Donegal man took to Facebook to share a video with his fans confirming that he is in fact “well”, and not to be fooled by online posts claiming otherwise.

“I just wanted to come on here to let you know that Majella and myself are both fine,” the singer said. “There are so many fake posts, or people putting up information, saying that Majella’s not well and I’m not well, and that we’re at death’s door.

“We’re both well, there’s no truth in these fake things that are going up at all. We’ve no control over them, we don’t know where they’re coming from, and they’ll probably continue, so just ignore them. Don’t engage with anyone.”

He wished his fans well as he ended the video.

O’Donnell, aged 63, and Majella, aged 65, have been frequent targets of unfounded rumours that both are seriously unwell. In April, O’Donnell was forced to deny similar rumours when a “doctored” image of him in a hospital bed appeared alongside a request for financial help.

In May of this year, O’Donnell announced that he would be taking an extended break from touring due to health issues, although his spokesperson stressed that this was a break rather than a retirement.