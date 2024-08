SWIMMER DANIEL WIFFEN has won his second Olympic medal this afternoon in the 1,500m freestyle final.

The 23-year-old came third in a tough battle at the Paris La Defense Arena.

Bobby Finke of the USA led the pack for the entire race and smashed the world record with his gold medal finish, clocking a time of 14.30.67.

Italy’s Gregorio Paltrinieri came second to take the silver medal.

Wiffen had emerged from the changing rooms making a ‘W’ with his hands but Finke had other ideas.

Wiffen quickly left the pool after the race and he will be disappointed with his performance after so much hype in the build-up, most of which had been driven by himself.

“I’m happy but disappointed at the same time,” Wiffen told RTÉ after the race.

“I did try dig deep to try and push it,” he said, but he was too far off Finke.

“Well done to Bobby,” he said, congratulating him on this world record swim.

“Who cares, I’m Olympic champion,” he said in reference to his 800m title.

More to follow.