THE ATTORNEY GENERAL has received an request to hold an inquest into the murder and rape of Danielle McLaughlin in India in 2017.

Danielle McLaughlin, a 28-year-old from Buncrana in Co Donegal, was found dead in a secluded spot in Canacona, an area of Goa popular with holidaymakers, in March 2017.

A post-mortem examination found brain damage and strangulation as the cause of death.

Last month, 31-year-old Vikat Bhagat was sentenced to life in prison for the rape and murder of Danielle, eight years after he was first charged by Indian authorities.

Her murderer, who she believed to be her friend, has indicated that he intends to appeal his conviction through his lawyers, Danielle’s mother has told reporters.

Danielle's family travelled to India for the verdict in February. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A fortnight on from the sentencing, Danielles’ family spoke to several Irish media outlets, explaining that the family’s Derry-based solicitor, Des Doherty, applied to Attorney General Rossa Fanning to direct an inquest into Danielle’s death.

“Her injuries were so extensive, so horrific, we do not know which ones killed her. Did she know she was going to die? Was she scared? We don’t know. We need to hear that explained in a court,” Danielle’s sister Joleen told the Irish Times.

Danielle McLaughlin. PA PA

The office of the Attorney General confirmed in a statement today that they had received the request for an inquest.

“The Attorney General has received a request under section 24 of the Coroners Act 1962 for a direction to hold an inquest into the death of Danielle McLaughlin,” a spokesperson for the Attorney general said.

In simple terms, the referenced part of the Coroners Act 1962 says that if the Attorney General believes a person has died under circumstances that make it necessary to investigate, they can order any coroner to hold an inquest.

The coroner must then conduct the inquest, even if they haven’t seen the body, made inquiries, or done any other work related to the death.

“As this is a legal file the Office does not propose to engage in any further public comment on this matter,” the Attorney General spokesperson added.