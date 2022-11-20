Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Sunday 20 November 2022
Quiz: How well do you know Danny DeVito?

Test yourself!

42 minutes ago 5,263 Views 3 Comments
Actor and director Danny DeVito
Actor and director Danny DeVito
Image: DPA/PA Images

ON THURSDAY, ACTOR Danny DeVito turned 78.

The actor, who came to prominence in the 70s and 80s, has worked across the stage, TV and film over his five-decade long career.

From Taxi to Twins to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, how much do you know about Danny DeVito?

In what US state was Danny DeVito born?
PA
New York
Connecticut

New Jersey
Pennsylvania
While DeVito appeared in films in the 70s, he made his name in the early 80s with his role in the comedy series, Taxi. How many Golden Globe awards did he win during his time on the programme?
PA
1
2

4
5
In the season two episode of The Simpsons, 'Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?', DeVito voices the half brother of Homer Simpson. What was his name?
Stanley Simpson
Larry Burns

Hugo Simpson
Herb Powell
In the 1988 film 'Twins', DeVito plays a twin brother alongside which actor?
Sylvester Stallone
Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jean-Claude Van Damme
Dolph Lundgren
Which of these Roald Dahl books did DeVito direct the film adaptation of?
PA
James and the Giant Peach
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Matilda
The BFG
In recent years, DeVito has become synonymous with the cult hit It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In what year did he join the cast?
PA
2003
2006

2010
2014
What is his character's name in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia?
Dennis Reynolds
George Costanza

Frank Reynolds
Bill Ponderosa
DeVito acts as a fictional version of himself in a music video for which boy band?
One Direction
Westlife

NSYNC
Boyzone
Does DeVito have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?
PA
Yes
No
DeVito endorsed which Democratic politician for President in 2020?
Bernie Sanders
Joe Biden

Kamala Harris
Hillary Clinton
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
Top Dog!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Clever Cat!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Fintastic!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
What are ewe doing?!
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Turtley Awful!
Share your result:

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
@TadghMcN
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Leave a Comment
