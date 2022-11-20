Quiz: How well do you know Danny DeVito?

ON THURSDAY, ACTOR Danny DeVito turned 78.

The actor, who came to prominence in the 70s and 80s, has worked across the stage, TV and film over his five-decade long career.

From Taxi to Twins to It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, how much do you know about Danny DeVito?

In what US state was Danny DeVito born? PA New York Connecticut

New Jersey Pennsylvania While DeVito appeared in films in the 70s, he made his name in the early 80s with his role in the comedy series, Taxi. How many Golden Globe awards did he win during his time on the programme? PA 1 2

4 5 In the season two episode of The Simpsons, 'Oh Brother, Where Art Thou?', DeVito voices the half brother of Homer Simpson. What was his name? Stanley Simpson Larry Burns

Hugo Simpson Herb Powell In the 1988 film 'Twins', DeVito plays a twin brother alongside which actor? Sylvester Stallone Arnold Schwarzenegger

Jean-Claude Van Damme Dolph Lundgren Which of these Roald Dahl books did DeVito direct the film adaptation of? PA James and the Giant Peach Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Matilda The BFG In recent years, DeVito has become synonymous with the cult hit It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. In what year did he join the cast? PA 2003 2006

2010 2014 What is his character's name in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia? Dennis Reynolds George Costanza

Frank Reynolds Bill Ponderosa DeVito acts as a fictional version of himself in a music video for which boy band? One Direction Westlife

NSYNC Boyzone Does DeVito have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame? PA Yes No DeVito endorsed which Democratic politician for President in 2020? Bernie Sanders Joe Biden

