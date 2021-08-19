#Open journalism No news is bad news

Thursday 19 August 2021
Gardaí investigating indoor gathering at Danny Healy-Rae's pub

A video posted on social media earlier this month showed an alleged breach of Covid rules at a venue belonging to Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

By Press Association Thursday 19 Aug 2021, 5:41 PM
Image: PA
Image: PA

GARDAÍ IN KERRY are investigating an indoor gathering at a licensed premises.

It comes after a video posted on social media last month showed an alleged breach of Covid-19 rules at a pub belonging to independent Kerry TD Danny Healy-Rae.

It apparently showed a lack of mask-wearing and social distancing.

Under Covid-19 guidelines, masks must be worn at all times when customers are not seated at their tables, and patrons are expected to adhere to social distancing measures.

The pub, in Kilgarvan, Co Kerry, is owned by Healy-Rae and formerly belonged to his late father, Jackie.

The PA news agency has contacted Healy-Rae for comment.

A Garda spokesperson said: “An Garda Síochana does not comment directly on social media content, the context and veracity of which remains to be verified.

“An Garda Síochana are aware of images and video published online appearing to be an indoor gathering in a licensed premises.

“An investigation into this matter by Kerry Gardaí is ongoing.”

Healy-Rae has been an outspoken critic of several pandemic regulations and recently said he would not ask his staff to check customers’ vaccination status when dining indoors, as required by law.

