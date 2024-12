DART AND COMMUTER rail services have been delayed this evening after they were briefly suspended between Grand Canal Dock and Pearse stations.

The services were suspended briefly because a vehicle hit a bridge in the area, Iarnród Éireann said.

The rail company said passengers can expect delays this evening.

Iarnród Éireann said updates will follow, which can be found on its X account.

Update: 17:12 hrs.

Services are resuming between Grand Canal Dock and Pearse.

Update to follow.

-CL https://t.co/wNYkgqBjQ2 — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) December 12, 2024