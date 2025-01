FOUR YOUTHS SUSPECTED to have been involved in multiple incidents at Dublin train stations have been arrested by gardaí as part of an operation targeting anti-social behaviour.

Members of the Garda community engagement teams for Raheny and Coolock working with Irish Rail carried out several searches, according to a statement from the Garda Press Office.

“Four juvenile males were arrested in connection with eight separate incidents, which occurred in recent months at Irish Rail stations in the north of Dublin,” a garda spokesperson said.

“The four males are currently detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984, at Garda stations in the North Dublin area.”

Advertisement