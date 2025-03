THE DEMAND FOR electricity in Ireland is expected to rise by 45% in the next decade, according to EirGrid.

Data centres and and any other new technology-related energy drains are forecast to account for 31% of electricity demand by 2034.

EirGrid has published its annual analysis of Ireland’s electricity landscape. The new report examines the likely balance between electricity demand and supply over the 10-year period from 2025 to 2034 for the whole island of Ireland.

EirGrid has been warning policymakers about an increasing tightness between supply and demand since 2016.

Over the next few years, there is a “potentially challenging outlook” in Ireland, EirGrid says.

Demand for electricity is forecast to grow considerably over the next decade. Under the median scenario, electricity demand would increase by 45% between 2023 and 2034.

In this scenario, the peak demand is forecast to increase by 24% by 2034 compared with 2023.

Ireland recorded a new peak demand of 6,024 MW on 8 January 2025, which was the first time that peak electricity demand surpassed 6,000 MW. By 2034, EirGrid’s analysis anticipates that it will be above 7,000 MW.

As the world battles the climate crisis, Ireland and other countries need to switch from fossil fuels and transition their grids to renewable sources of energy.

Under the Climate Action Plan, Ireland should be sourcing 80% of electricity from renewables like wind and solar by 2030.

The imperative to lower greenhouse gas emissions that are clogging up the atmosphere and causing global average temperatures to rise is ever-clearer as scientific report after scientific report shows the tangible impacts of climate change.

Data centres

Data centres will make up a significant chunk of the rising demand.

Last year, The Journal Investigates uncovered that data centres using backup and emergency generators in Ireland are releasing huge quantities of carbon dioxide emissions.

Over 135,000 tonnes of CO2 was emitted from these centres in the last five years from generators not on the electricity grid. The backup generators are used to keep the centres operational during times of grid connectivity issues.

The investigation also highlighted how some planned data centres intend to be powered by natural gas because they cannot be connected to the grid as it is under such strain.

Electrification

It’s expected that the electrification of heat and transport will also contribute to the rising electricity demand.

The proportion of overall electricity demand from heat pumps is estimated to rise from 3% in 2025 to 10% by 2034.

Additionally, the proportion of overall demand from electric cars will likely rise from 1% to 8%.

A media statement from EirGrid says that its analysis “shows that further new electricity generation will be required to secure the transition to high levels of renewable electricity over the coming decades”.

“A balanced portfolio of new capacity is required, including the need for new cleaner gas fired generation which is renewable gas ready and can supply electricity at times when the wind and solar generation is low.”

Eoin Kennedy, Director of Innovation and Planning at EirGrid said that “as we transition to a renewable-led transmission system, which will benefit the economy and wider society, the electricity industry will have to find new ways to meet the increasing need for energy without relying mainly on burning fossil fuels”.

“New government policies will help to guide this transition as electricity demand increases out to 2030,” Kennedy said.