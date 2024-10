DATA PROTECTION COMMISSIONERS have opened an inquiry into Ryanair over the company’s use of facial recognition technology using the information of customers who book flights through third-party websites.

The airline independently verifies customer information against documents provided by online travel agents as Ryanair claims some websites attempt to scam consumers by sending fake passenger details.

The Data Protection Commission in a statement this afternoon said a number of complaints have been made about Ryanair requesting additional information from customers after they booked a flight through an online travel agent.

Graham Doyle, Deputy Commissioner, detailed that these complaints were made from inside the EU and that some of the information “may include biometric data”.

Ryanair has repeatedly called for third-party booking services to be better regulated.

As an intermediary measure, the company verifies customer information itself after people book using third-party services. One method includes the use of facial recognition technology at a cost of 59 cents for the technology.

Doyle said the nature of the inquiry is to determine whether Ryanair’s use of the technology was conducted in line with EU regulations.

Facial recognition technology is legal in Ireland but under the EU’s general data protection regulation (GDPR) consent must be sought by the user before including someone’s personal data into the system.

If consent is not sought or someone declines to give consent, the organisation holding their data must destroy the records relevant to the person the data belongs to.

Ryanair today said it’s verification models “fully comply with GDPR” and the system is necessary for airport security and consumer protection.

The firm in a statement has welcomed the inquiry and claimed that some online travel agents send false passenger information to “cover up the fact that they are overcharging and scamming consumers”.

A long-standing dispute between Ryanair and some online travel agents resulted in the firm seeking a permanent High Court injunction to stop one service from taking data off of its website.

Ryanair at the time claimed the third-party website was offering customers flights at the same price that was available on its website already.

Customers can either have their information electronically verified using facial recognition technology or they fill out and submit a verification form from home.

Passengers can also choose to attend the Ryanair desk at the airport on the day of their flight for an additional fee.