SINN FÉIN’S HEALTH Spokesperson David Cullinane has today backed the calls for a 2009 review into the abuse of paedophile Michael Shine to be published and for a commission of investigation to be set up.

This week, a number of Shine’s victims have waived their anonymity for the first time to speak to The Journal about the abuse they suffered at the hands of the former-surgeon.

Shine, a doctor at Our Lady’s of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda from 1964 to 1995, abused hundreds of boys and men and in 2019 was found guilty of assaulting nine boys.

He is now a free man after serving three years in prison and many of his victims are now calling for a public inquiry as a means of justice.

Speaking to reporters at Leinster House today, Cullinane supported the calls made by Shine’s victims.

Advertisement

Cullinane said he does not think the reasons that were given by the Government for the 2009 review not being published still stand today.

“I spoke to a victim this morning myself, and this person was somebody who contributed to the 2009 review. He’s very angry that the report was not published. He was one of 130 men who gave testimony in good faith. There were reasons given, as we know in the past, historically, as to why that report wasn’t published. I’m not sure that still holds water today,” Cullinane said.

Sinn Féin’s health spokesperson David Cullinane backs calls made by victims of former surgeon Michael Shine for a commission of investigation to be set up & for the 2009 inquiry into his abuse to be made public.



He says first & foremost the Taoiseach must meet with the victims. pic.twitter.com/MBgPz12Ia7 — Jane Matthews (@janeematthews) August 22, 2024

Cullinane said transparency and a victim-led approach is needed and called on the Taoiseach Simon Harris to meet with victims of Shine, as they have requested.

Earlier this week, the Taoiseach said he or someone else from Government would meet with them over the coming weeks.

“The Taoiseach in the last couple of days as I understand is that he said he wants to meet with the families, but he’s made a lot of promises to meet people. He needs to do it. He needs to meet with the victims. He needs to listen to what they want. If a commission of investigation is what the victims need, absolutely that should be put in place,” Cullinane said today.

He added: “I don’t see at this point any reason why that report in 2009 shouldn’t be published. I mean, if you have victims who in good faith, gave evidence and contributed to the report, and yet they themselves haven’t seen it, aside from the fact that the public hasn’t seen it, I think is wrong.”

Read Next Related Reads Victim says he skipped necessary medical treatment because of fears over Michael Shine Taoiseach criticises Donnelly for distancing himself from decision on publishing 2009 Shine report Editorial: Michael Shine was convicted for assaulting 9 boys. But that’s not the full story

Cullinane added that there cannot be any “passing the buck” between the Minister for Health and the Taoiseach, a reference to criticism by the Taoiseach of Health Minister Stephen Donnelly earlier this week after he distanced himself from the decision on whether to publish the 2009 review.

“The Government has to make a decision. Simon Harris is the Taoiseach. He leads Government, and he should make the decision,” Cullinane said.

He added that a lot of victims were angered by the Taoiseach saying that he needs to take stock of the issues surrounding the abuse by Shine.

“How much longer does the Taoiseach have to stock take on all of these issues? He needs to meet with the victims, first and foremost, and then, from that deliver on the wishes of those victims, because we all know the horror stories of what came from all of the court cases so far,” Cullinane said.