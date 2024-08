TAOISEACH SIMON HARRIS has criticised the Minister for Health for distancing himself from the decision on whether to publish the 2009 review into paedophile Michael Shine.

Speaking to The Journal yesterday, the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the decision to publish the report or not is one for Government party leaders and the Minister for Justice.

The minister also said any calls around a statutory inquiry would be a matter for Justice Minister Helen McEntee, the Taoiseach and party leaders to consider.

“It’s not a healthcare issue,” said Donnelly.

The abuse of one of Ireland’s most prolific paedophiles, former surgeon, Michael Shine has been brought back to public attention this week after victims of Shine broke their silence for the first time in a series of exclusive, in-depth interviews with The Journal.

A leading human rights law firm acting for the group is now seeking a Commission of Investigation to probe claims that health and religious authorities failed to stop the abuse.

Much of the abuse perpetrated by Shine, now 93, took place largely while he worked at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda from 1968 to 1995.

Hundreds of men claim that they were abused by Shine over decades, but in 2024, he is a free man after serving just three years in prison.

Following trials in 2017 and 2019, more charges were brought but “cumulative factors” – including Shine’s age and health, and a ‘misstep’ by the Director of Public Prosecutions – meant the case was never tried.

In addition to calls for a Commission of Investigation, Shine’s victims also want to see the findings of a 2009 review published.

The report, carried out by a High Court judge, has never been made public due to a legal technicality over who actually owns the report.

This afternoon, Taoiseach Simon Harris was asked by The Journal if the findings will be published and it was noted that the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said this was a matter for government party leaders and the Minister for Justice.

In response, the Taoiseach said he has “little tolerance” for Ministers pushing responsibility to other Departments.

“First of all what I’m not going to tolerate is ‘this is a matter for anyone else’, it is a matter for government as a whole and these victims deserve a whole of government victim-centred approach,” Harris said.

The Taoiseach continued: “I was very taken by the testimony on The Journal yesterday from the victims of Shine who spoke bravely and very vividly in relation to the abuse that they experience.

“I am conscious of the fact that there have been a number of strands of investigation, if I may call it that. There’s been a court process, criminal and civil. There have been reports done.

“But what I’ve now asked for is that we stock take of where we’re actually at, what is possible in terms of information given or published, or what’s possible in terms of next steps, and I think it’s appropriate for the government to engage with victims.

“As I said yesterday, Shine is a vile individual who has brought pain and misery to the lives of many and it’s important we support them.”

When asked if there is any reason why the 2009 inquiry wouldn’t be published at this stage, the Taoiseach said he is currently checking that.

“I’ve asked for an overview from a number of parts of Government in relation to the various issues that have been raised,” he said.

When asked if he will meet with victims, represented by the Dignity4Patients group in the coming weeks, the Taoiseach said he does not know it if it best that he meets them or another member of the Government does, but that someone from the Government will certainly meet with them.