BRITISH TV HOST Davina McCall has spoken about recent treatment for a brain tumour, telling her social media followers that she will be “off grid” while she recovers from an operation to remove it.

McCall released a video saying that she will be in hospital for about nine days to have the surgery, saying that the tumour is “big” and “needs to come out”.

The presenter said the colloid cyst is benign and was discovered after she was given a health scan as part of some work she was doing about menopause awareness.

Advertisement

Speaking in the video, McCall asked her followers not to be worried about her during the recovery and that her partner Michael Douglas will provide updates as required.

The social media post was signed off by Douglas, who said:

Hey everyone. Michael here. Davina will be “off grid” for a bit while she recovers from this brain operation. She is in great shape and in very good hands. I’ll do the odd update from her account here for anyone interested. I’m sure she’ll read all the comments when she’s able to so feel free to send love.The support of people is amazingly powerful. Have a great day everyone. Michael xxx

McCall became a well-known TV personality in the late 1990s and early 2000s primarily on Channel 4 television and was best-known as the host of Big Brother when it launched in the UK.