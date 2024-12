SINCE FINE GAEL’S James Geoghegan has been elected as a TD for Dublin Bay South, Dublin City Council needs a new Lord Mayor.

Geoghegan became Lord Mayor in June of this year when the current Dublin City Council was elected.

The Fine Gael members of the Council are to meet this week to discuss Geoghegan’s successor, councillor Ray McAdam told The Journal.

Congratulations to James Geoghegan @GeogheganCllr who yesterday was elected as a TD to Dáil Éireann. Upon election he ceased to be an Elected Member of Dublin City Council and the 356th Lord Mayor of Dublin. pic.twitter.com/ITvMXH3NKa — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) December 2, 2024

There will then be a special meeting of the council where new members will be co-opted to take the place of outgoing members who secured seats in the Dáil in the general election.

Seven Dublin city councillors won Dáil seats over the weekend.