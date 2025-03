RISING WAITING LISTS for audiology treatment have been highlighted by a leading charity for deaf and hard of hearing people.

The number of people waiting for treatment has risen from approximately to 20,000 in 2020 to more than 26,500.

Chime, which provides advice, services and community support to deaf and hard of hearing people, said a three-year delay in the provision of audiology services in many parts of the country has revealed a “dysfunctional” system.

Almost half of those waiting for treatment are children under the age of 18.

Ahead of World Hearing Day on Monday, Chime urged the Department of Health to immediately introduce a waiting list initiative to deal with delays in audiology treatment.

It said the HSE, which recently revealed the figures, needs to consider using private sector providers to help reduce waiting times and eliminate duplication and a waste of resources.

Chime chief executive Mark Byrne said: “Undiagnosed hearing loss amongst children can lead to significant challenges, including speech and language delay, learning difficulties and social isolation.

“Among adults, there is a strong link between hearing loss and the early onset of dementia, but someone who is 82 may be 85 by the time they get an audiology referral appointment.”

Mr Byrne, who said national and regional figures are getting worse, is particularly concerned about the growing number of undiagnosed hearing loss cases among children.

He added: “The World Health Organisation has pointed out that early intervention actually saves governments money in reduced health care costs.”

Chime audiologist Sinead Dolan highlighted the case of a woman in the midlands who waited 12 months for an HSE audiology appointment before her GP suggested she go to the charity, which was able to provide her with hearing aids under the Treatment Benefit Scheme.

“She became increasingly isolated and frustrated by her hearing loss during that time. She feels her life is transformed, but she should not have had to wait for a year.”

Many people with undiagnosed hearing difficulties have to go to private providers and use the Department of Social Protection Treatment Benefit Scheme.

Chime is calling for Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill to press the working group established by the previous government to develop a National Hearing Care Plan to finalise and urgently bring forward its findings.