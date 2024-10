ALEX SALMOND, THE former First Minister of Scotland, has died aged 69.

He served as First Minister of Scotland between 2007 and 2014.

Salmond took ill while in North Macedonia to deliver a speech.

He was a prominent figure in the Scottish nationalist movement, serving as leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) on two occasions – from 1990 to 2000 and 2004 to 2014.

During his second term as leader, he used his mandate to hold a referendum on Scottish independence in 2014. He resigned as SNP leader after the vote was narrowly defeated.

The SNP paid tribute to its former leader this evening, describing him as “a titan of the independence movement”.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Alex Salmond, former leader of the SNP and First Minister of Scotland, has died. His leadership brought the SNP into the mainstream and the Scottish Government. He was a titan of the independence movement. Our thoughts are with Moira and his family. pic.twitter.com/RRz1A8iGTz — The SNP (@theSNP) October 12, 2024

Salmond led the SNP, alongside colleagues John Swinney and Nicola Sturgeon (who eventually succeeded him as first minister), into the Scottish Parliament in 1999.

Salmond posted to X, formerly Twitter, just after 2pm today. In the post about Scottish independence, he was critical of Swinney, current first minister.

Swinney, leader of the SNP, released a statement saying he was “deeply shocked and saddened” at Salmond’s “untimely death”.

“Alex worked tirelessly and fought fearlessly for the country that he loved and for her Independence.

“He took the Scottish National Party from the fringes of Scottish politics into Government and led Scotland so close to becoming an Independent country.

“There will be much more opportunity to reflect in the coming days, but today all of our thoughts are with Alex’s family, and his many friends and right across the political spectrum.”

I am deeply shocked and saddened at the untimely death of the former First Minister Alex Salmond and I extend my deepest condolences to Alex’s wife Moira and to his family. (1/3) — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) October 12, 2024

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer was among the first to pay tribute to Salmond.

“For more than 30 years, Alex Salmond was a monumental figure of Scottish and UK politics. He leaves behind a lasting legacy,” Starmer said.

“My thoughts are with those who knew him, his family, and his loved ones.”

On behalf of the UK government I offer them our condolences today. pic.twitter.com/LV70WrXHlD — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) October 12, 2024

Former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Salmond :was a huge figure in our politics”.

“While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace.”

Alex Salmond was a huge figure in our politics. While I disagreed with him on the constitutional question, there was no denying his skill in debate or his passion for politics. May he rest in peace. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 12, 2024

Anas Sarwar, leader of the Scottish Labour Party, said Salmond was “a central figure in politics for over three decades and his contribution to the Scottish political landscape can not be overstated”.

My statement on the sudden passing of former First Minister Alex Salmond. pic.twitter.com/i3bK0cgJh1 — Anas Sarwar (@AnasSarwar) October 12, 2024

“It is right that we recognise Alex’s service to our country as First Minister and to the communities he represented as both MP and MSP,” Sarwar added.

Legal action against Scottish Government

Salmond launched legal action against the Scottish Government in November 2023 over its botched investigation of harassment complaints against him.

He was seeking £3 million (about €3.6 million) in damages and loss of earnings.

Salmond was investigated by the Scottish Government after two complaints from staff were made under a new complaints procedure which included former ministers.

The investigation was deemed by a judicial review to have been “tainted with apparent bias” after the Scottish Government conceded defeat and Salmond was awarded £512,000 (around €612,000) as a result.

He was subsequently cleared of 13 charges of sexual misconduct – including attempted rape – following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Then followed a protracted Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government’s handling of the original two complaints.

Contains reporting from PA