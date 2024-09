EIGHT PEOPLE DIED in incidents off the coast of Ireland last year, an increase from zero in the two previous years, the Marine Casualty Investigation Board has said in its annual report.

The MCIB commenced investigations into ten marine casualties in 2023, eight of which were fatal incidents, MCIB chairperson Claire Callanan said in a statement accompanying the report.

“That is a very high figure given we recorded no fatalities in 2021 or 2022,” she said.

Three of the fatal incidents took place on fishing vessels while the other five involved recreational craft, including motor boats and a jet ski.

“These figures reflect again the dangerous nature of working in the fishing industry; and in the recreational sphere, the varied and different nature of the circumstances that can lead to these sad outcomes,” Callanan said.

She thanked the gardaí who have assisted the MCIB investigations, “in particular in the last year”.

“Each fatality is a tragedy for family and friends and the community in which each person lived. The MCIB extends its condolences to all those affected by these deaths.”

People on recreational and professional craft have been reminded of the need to think and prepare before going out on the water and to follow a checklist of basic requirements and advice.

“It remains the case, unfortunately, that the failure to follow basic safety recommendations, such as wearing a life jacket, remain a factor in a number of our current investigations,” Callanan said.

“Failures in planning for emergencies is also a common thread across many investigations.”

Callanan also said there is “clearly a challenge” in getting such safety information across to recreational users of boats and other craft.