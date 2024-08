SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS, including one on a popular Irish page, have falsely claimed that the World Health Organization (WHO), a UN agency, has ordered governments to prepare for large-scale lockdowns in anticipation of a new pandemic.

This is false; the WHO provides technical assistance to member states, cannot mandate specific health measures, and has not recommended travel restrictions. However, they have declared Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, to be a global health emergency.

“WHO Orders Govt’s To Prepare for ‘Mega Lockdowns’ Due to ‘Deadly Monkeypox’ Strain,” says a Facebook post published by the popular Irish account, the Long Acre. The headline was originally published by The People’s Voice, a website that regularly spreads misinformation.

The Long Acre comprises social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok that collectively have more than 79,000 followers. Most of the posts on these accounts feature the same farmer called Maurice – who says he is behind the accounts which regularly post political and farming content.

“Fear is the only virus nowadays,” The Long Acre wrote on the post featuring the false claim about the WHO ordering so-called mega lockdowns.

“I didn’t comply the last time whatsoever & I never got sick once.

“Yet I and many others were treated like Leppards & demonised by society. Luckily non of us are vaccine injured or dead due to our ability to stand are ground and not follow the flock.” [sic]

Mpox

Mpox, formerly called monkeypox, was first discovered in humans in 1970 in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo. The virus is transmitted to humans by infected animals, but it can also be passed between people through close physical contact. The disease causes fever, muscular aches and large boil-like skin lesions.

Advertisement

Last week, the WHO declared the Mpox surge in Africa a global public health emergency, sounding its highest possible alarm over the worsening situation after more than 500 deaths and 18,700 suspected or confirmed cases on the continent. Health officials have reported infections in other parts of the world and expressed concern about a variant that may spread without sexual contact, unlike other strains.

The WHO has urged manufacturers to ramp up production of two Mpox vaccines and has asked countries with stockpiles to donate them to countries with ongoing outbreaks. Scientists have expressed concern about the epidemic and called for more coordination, while noting that it is too soon to know the extent of the problem.

But claims that the WHO has ordered governments to prepare for new movement restrictions are false, and The People’s Voice article that claims the WHO is planning for “mega lockdowns” does not back up this claim or provide a source for it.

“WHO cannot and has not ordered governments to prepare for ‘Mega Lockdowns’ or any kind of lockdown due to mpox,” a WHO spokesperson said by email.

“As a scientific and technical organization, WHO provides technical advice and support to its 194 Member States. Countries have the sovereignty to take decisions and actions concerning the health of their populations.”

Neither the agency’s recommendations nor its framework for combating Mpox mention travel restrictions.

World Health Organisation

The WHO is a regular target of conspiracy theories, and The Journal has previously debunked claims that the WHO was attempting to take control of nations, including the ability to enforce lockdowns, or that its members were “arresting and prosecuting citizens who speak out against the Bird Flu vaccine”.

Earlier this month is was falsely claimed that the WHO, along with Bill Gates, had called for for armies to arrest and forcibly vaccinate people

With reporting from AFP

for guides and toolkits Want to be your own fact-checker? Visit our brand-new FactCheck Knowledge Bank for guides and toolkits

The Journal’s FactCheck is a signatory to the International Fact-Checking Network’s Code of Principles. You can read it here. For information on how FactCheck works, what the verdicts mean, and how you can take part, check out our Reader’s Guide here. You can read about the team of editors and reporters who work on the factchecks here.