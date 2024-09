SPORTING RETAIL GIANT Decathlon has issued a recall of two kinds of Rockrider cycling helmets.

Rockrider is one of the chain’s own in-house brands and the company said people who bought them “should stop using the product immediately”.

The two models in question are the MTB EXPL500 and ST500 helmets.

Announcing the recall, Decathlon said: “The product presents a risk of injuries. A defect has been identified on the plastic part at the back of the helmet holding the chinstrap. This can compromise the helmet’s ability to stay securely on your head which may lead to the risk of injury in the event of a fall.”

There are approximately 121 affected products in the Republic of Ireland, the company said, adding that they were sold between 2 July 2024 and 9 September 2024.

You can find a full list of the batch codes and item codes on the defective helmets on Decathlon’s website here.

The company said customers can return their product to their nearest Decathlon Store for a full refund but those who bought theirs online have been asked to contact Decathlon’s Customer Relation Centre via the email at help.ireland@decathlon.com.