A DECISION IS to be made on whether a man charged with the murder of Cork born Bishop of Los Angeles, David O’Connell, is mentally fit to stand trial.

Bishop O’Connell of Glanmire in Co Cork was found dead on 18 February, 2023.

A church deacon who went to his home in Hacienda Heights, about thirty kilometres east of downtown LA, after he failed to turn up for a meeting discovered his body. The 69 year old had been shot dead.

“Bishop Dave,” as he was affectionately known, was much admired for his peacemaking efforts during the LA riots in 1992.

The riots followed the acquittal of four white policemen on all but one charge connected with the severe beating of African American Rodney King.

The late Bishop was also an advocate for immigrants.

A handyman was previously charged with the murder of Bishop O’Connell.

Carlos Medina of Torrance in LA County previously pleaded not guilty to one felony count of murder.

He was first arraigned at Foltz Criminal Justice Centre in downtown LA in February of last year.

The 63-year-old has also been charged with allegedly using a firearm during the commission of an offence. If convicted, he faces thirty five years to life in prison.

The legal team for Medina told a recent pre-trial hearing in LA that they were concerned about his fitness to stand trial having been charged with the murder.

If he is found to be mentally incompetent, he will be treated until he is deemed fit.

Lawyers for the accused did not suggest that he was mentally incompetent during the period where the alleged offence occurred.

Medina is due back before Hollywood Superior Court on 31 October. His wife worked as a housekeeper for the late Bishop

Meanwhile, memorial masses were held last February to mark the first anniversary of the passing of the hugely popular Bishop.

Father Tony Astudillo paid tribute to Bishop O’Connell at a mass in St Lorenzo Ruiz church in Walnut in California.

Fr Astudillo said that the late Bishop was an extraordinary advocate for social and racial justice.

“This man of the cloth also fought against gun violence,” said Fr Astudillo.

“When six people were killed in a month in his parish neighbourhood, he mobilised nine thousand families not just to pray but to take action.

“Yet gun violence ultimately stole him away from the community.”

He said that the fact that such a peaceful man lost his life in a violent act was “almost impossible to conceive.”

“He used public ministry to advocate for social and racial justice. The pain (of his loss) is (still) palpable among those who knew and loved him.”

Following the death of Bishop O’Connell three days of remembrance took place in Los Angeles.

This culminated in a funeral mass attended by nearly 5,000 people at the Cathedral of the Our Lady of the Angels.

His remains were interred in a crypt in the Cathedral.

An exhibit honouring the life and legacy of Bishop O’Connell was subsequently opened at the Cathedral.

Pope Francis appointed David O’Connell Auxiliary Bishop of Los Angeles in June of 2015.

He studied for the priesthood at the former All Hallows College in Dublin before he was ordained to serve in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles in 1979.