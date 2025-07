BUSINESSMAN DECLAN GANLEY is sounding out potential support as he mulls a campaign for the Presidency.

The Irish Times reported this morning that the former leader of Libertas, who successfully campaigned against the first Lisbon referendum, had met with members of the Oireachtas yesterday.

Independent senator Ger Caughwell confirmed to The Journal he attended a meeting with Ganley. He said that he told the businessman that he would “sign his nomination paper if he has the numbers”.

Telecom CEO Ganley has also reportedly met with Independent Ireland leader Michael Collins. However, Collins said yesterday that his party would consider backing Independent TD Catherine Connolly, who confirmed her candidacy today.

Ganley is a prominent Eurosceptic and supporter of the pro-life movement in Ireland. He unsuccessfully ran for the European Parliament in 2009.

So far, Catherine Connolly and Fine Gael’s Mairead McGuinness have confirmed that they will run in the Presidential election later this year.