A FORMER CARER who allegedly pursued and twice rammed a Garda vehicle with his car in Dublin has been further charged with endangerment of life during the incident.

Two gardaí were taken to the Mater University Hospital shortly after midday on 15 December but were discharged that night.

Declan Murphy, 48, of The Orchard, Greenwood, Ayrfield, Dublin, was initially accused of two counts of criminal damage and one for dangerous driving at North Brunswick Street, Dublin 7.

A day later, he was granted bail with conditions.

He faced his fifth appearance today at Dublin District Court.

Judge Gerard Jones noted Murphy had been charged with an additional, more serious offence of endangering life, in connection with the incident.

Garda Sergeant Nigel Petrie said the accused “made no reply” when he put the new charge to him. He also said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial on indictment in the Circuit Court, which, on conviction, has broader sentencing powers.

Murphy, a former homeless shelter carer, has been granted legal aid and remains on bail.

Judge Jones ordered him to appear again next week to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

During his contested bail hearing in December, Garda Sergeant Petrie alleged that at about 12.20pm, the accused approached a patrol car carrying Garda Philip Carroll and Garda Shane Barrett, who was driving.

The patrol car had been stationary at traffic lights when the accused attempted an “unwanted approach” and interaction with Garda Barrett, who knew him and declined.

The court heard he told the accused to speak to his sergeant.

It was said that Murphy said “wait and see what happens” and the garda car moved on after the lights turned green.

The contested bail hearing was told that the driver of a black 2020 reg Renault Cleo intentionally rammed the Garda car from the rear, pursued it, and rammed it again on the driver’s side.

The court had heard it caused “significant damage”, and the two officers got treatment for neck and back pain.

Garda Carroll told the bail hearing he heard loud revving and a collision from the rear “flung” him forward before a second ramming.

He said he got out, enquired about what happened, and alleged that the accused “pointed at my colleague and said ‘ask him’”.

Garda Barrett had said that 15 to 20 seconds after he drove on, he heard revving behind him and saw the Renault Cleo “ramming us from the rear”.

Both officers said they were in a lot of pain afterwards and had been prescribed medication, and Garda Carroll had also said he had whiplash.

The accused waited at the scene and gave gardai his licence. The defence solicitor had told the bail hearing his client would abide by any conditions and “it will be a matter that will be contested”.

Murphy had to provide the gardaí with his phone number. He must also sign on regularly at a garda station, stay out of parts of north Dublin except for work or visits to his parents, and have no contact with Garda Barrett, directly or indirectly.