THE CONFIRMATION HEARING of Pete Hegseth, who is vying to become President-elect Donald Trump’s new defence secretary, has begun in Washington.

Hegseth, one of the most controversial among Trump’s picks, is a former Army National Guard officer and ex-Fox News host. Hegseth can only afford three Republican rejections and still be confirmed, should every Democrat and independent vote against him.

Confirmation hearings see senators – both Republican and Democrat – question nominees about their records and intentions for their prospective offices.

In his opening remarks, Chairman and Senator Roger Wicker described Hegseth as an “unconventional” nominee for the role, but said he is well-placed to “slim down bureaucracy” in the defence department and have it able to “sustain technological supremecy”.

Hegseth has told the hearing he wants to “restore the warrior ethos” to the US military, but he was interrupted three times early on in his contribution by protesters who were quickly removed.

He also touted his military service and said people who he’s worked with are aware that “I know what I don’t know”.

Hegseth has faced allegations of sexual assault, financial misconduct and excessive drinking, and lingering questions over his views on women in the military. He also has no comparable management experience.

Senator Jack Reed of the Democrats said he wanted the record to show that information that came from an FBI probe of Hegseth had been “insufficient”.

Asked about the sexual assault allegations, Hegseth referred to them as “a coordinated smear campaign”, which he said had also been targeted against Donald Trump by the “left-wing media”.

“False attacks, anonymous attacks,” is how he described the reports.

Advertisement

“God forged me in ways I’m prepared for,” he said while admitting, “I’m not a perfect person but redemption is real”.

Wicker asked if Hegseth agreed with his proposals to make defence spending, which are focused on awarding more contracts to smaller companies outside of the dominant contractors like Boeing, Haliburton and Lockheed Martin.

Hegseth agreed with the Chairman and has also said he wants the Pentagon to pass an audit (for the first time).

Hegseth said that “DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion) policies” in the military are “a distraction”, while praising the racial integration of the 1940s and 50s.

Asked by Senator Reed about his support for efforts to get war criminals pardoned, Hegseth was not advocating for breaches of the rules of war, but that current rules of engagement are too restrictive.

He said he wants to ensure that “our warriors are looked out for”.

Reed put it to him that he has “already disparaged the Geneva Convention and the laws of war”.

Hegseth has in the past come out against women holding combat roles in the US military.

Asked about those comments and if women make up a “critical” role in the US military by Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen, Hegseth said they do.

“When I’m talking about that issue, I’m not talking about men and women, I’m talking about standards,” he said.

Shaheen said she was confused by that comment based on his previous remarks in a chapter of his book, The War on Warriors, entitled “The Deadly Obsession with Women Warriors”.

With reporting from AFP