This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 4 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Deirdre Morley (43) remanded in custody until April over murder of three children in Dublin

She is due before the court on 1 April following a psychiatric evaluation.

By Conor McCrave Wednesday 4 Mar 2020, 11:24 AM
31 minutes ago 6,556 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5032574
Deirdre Morley
Deirdre Morley
Deirdre Morley

A 43-YEAR-OLD woman charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody pending a psychiatric evaluation. 

Deirdre Morley was unable to attend the court hearing at the Dublin District Court this morning and was remanded in custody in her absence. 

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered on 24 January at Parson’s Court, Newcastle by responding gardaí.

She was arrested at 6pm on 28 January 2020 and charged the following day. 

She is due to appear before the court on 1 April when the psychiatric evaluation will have been completed. 

With reporting from Adam Daly

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie