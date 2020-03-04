Deirdre Morley (43) remanded in custody until April over murder of three children in Dublin

A 43-YEAR-OLD woman charged with the murder of her three children at their home in Dublin has been further remanded in custody pending a psychiatric evaluation.

Deirdre Morley was unable to attend the court hearing at the Dublin District Court this morning and was remanded in custody in her absence.

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered on 24 January at Parson’s Court, Newcastle by responding gardaí.

She was arrested at 6pm on 28 January 2020 and charged the following day.

She is due to appear before the court on 1 April when the psychiatric evaluation will have been completed.

With reporting from Adam Daly