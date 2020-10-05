Comedian Deirdre O'Kane to take on RTÉ Saturday night slot

COMEDIAN DEIRDRE O’KANE is lined up to host a new Saturday night talk show on RTÉ One this winter.

The new show, “Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny”, will have six parts and air during November.

The show will focus on humour and entertainment as RTÉ moves to introduce more comedy to its schedule for the rest of this year.

O’Kane is expected to interview “a number of the country’s most renowned names” in “intimate conversations”.

Her guests will “reminisce over career highlights and share personal experiences and memories”.

O’Kane said the show would look to bring “a bit of craic” to screens.

“It’s been a long-held dream of mine to do a show like this where I get to sit down and have a proper chat with fellow performers, creatives and comrades in entertainment,” O’Kane said.

The aim is definitely to have a bit of craic with it, but I think we’ll also get genuine insight into how our guests were inspired to do what they do and how they forged their paths.”

The Saturday night talk show slot on RTÉ One has previously been held by Tommy Tiernan and Ray D’Arcy in recent years.

RTÉ Group Head of Entertainment and Music John McHugh said that RTÉ was “delighted that Ireland’s comedy queen is joining our new weekend line-up on RTÉ One with her brand-new show Deirdre O’Kane Talks Funny”.

“We are looking forward to her and her guests whipping up some much welcome laughs and smiles on Saturday night,” McHugh said.

Last week, RTÉ announced that The Den would return to screens in November over 33 years since the show first aired.

The fan-favorite is returning on Sundays with Ray D’Arcy, who hosted the programme from 1990 to 1998, and Zig and Zag, Dustin the Turkey, and Socky the sock monster.

D’Arcy announced the return of The Den on his radio show, saying: “We’re there fo rthe boys and girls and parents and inviting them to do all the things they used to, and more.”

“It’s all very excited and I can’t wait to be on telly with the boys again. People out there need a bit of mayhem, madness and boldness and that’s what we hope to deliver,” D’Arcy said.