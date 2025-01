TWO PSNI OFFICERS were injured in a deliberate vehicle ramming in Newry on Friday night.

PSNI Inspector Alastair MacDonald said officers were alerted to a suspected stolen vehicle parked in the forecourt of a garage in the Belfast Road area of Newry at around 11.20pm on Friday night.

MacDonald said that two call signs attended, and when officers attempted to speak with the occupants, the driver accelerated and collided with one of the police vehicles.

This caused extensive damage to the vehicle and and injuries to the two officers inside.

The suspected stolen car, a blue Mazda Demio, was later found in the nearby Bessbrook area.

Image of the damaged vehicle PSNI PSNI

“This vehicle was, in effect, used as a weapon against our officers,” said MacDonald.

“It is unacceptable that those working to keep their community safe should be targeted in this way.

“We’re thankful that our colleagues don’t appear, at this stage, to have suffered significant injury, but the outcome could have been much worse.”

He added that the police vehicle sustained “such significant damage that it had to be recovered from the scene and will now be off the road for repairs”.

“Those responsible should expect to be brought before the courts to face the consequences of their actions,” MacDonald added, as he appealed for anyone with information to make contact with the PSNI.

In a separate incident, a second police vehicle was rammed by a silver van in the Dobsons Way area of Bessbrook just after 2.30am in the early hours of Saturday morning.

There were no reports of any injuries, or any serious damage to the police vehicle.