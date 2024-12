THE LIVERPOOL FC anthem “You’ll Never Walk Alone” was played as mourners at a service for a delivery driver who died when he accidentally reversed his car into the Grand Canal in Kildare said their last goodbyes this afternoon.

Father-of-one Jason ‘Jay’ Hallahan of Prosperous, Co Kildare and late of Clondalkin in Dublin died on 22 December following an accident at Grangeclare West in Kilmeague.

Mr Hallahan, who was in his forties, had just dropped off a delivery of food when the accident happened at around 8pm. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A celebration of life at Newlands Cross Crematorium Chapel in Dublin today heard that Jay had a keen interest in space. He had a star named after his daughter Evelyn in the days prior to his death. The Coldplay song “A Sky Full of Stars” also featured in the service.

Jay’s partner Sharon said that their daughter, Evelyn, was the great joy of his life.

“Everyone who knew Jay knew that the one thing he was truly fond of was Evelyn. He deeply loved and adored you Evelyn. He would do anything for you Evelyn and he was the most wonderful Dad to you.

“He would drive at the drop of a hat to be there for you and me if ever we needed him. He was bursting with pride each time he saw you competing in gymnastics. So much so that he would have tears rolling down his face. He taught you how to hit a golf ball and was so proud when you got a hole in one.

“We promise to keep his memory alive and like Daddy be there whenever you need it. We will be your light and guide you home.”

Advertisement

Martin, an uncle, said that Jay was “much loved” and always did his family proud.”

The celebration of life also heard that he was a caring, sociable man who was always willing to help others.

Symbols of his life brought forward at the service included a Liverpool FC jersey, a golf club and pictures of his daughter Evelyn.

Mr Hallahan is survived by his daughter Evelyn, partner Sharon, mother Patricia, father Seamus, uncles, aunts, cousins and a large circle of friends. Friends have described him as having been a “true gentleman.”

Mr Hallahan was a member of Tolka Valley Pitch and Putt Club. In a post on social media they said that he was a “valued” part of the team for many years and was “fondly regarded” by all who knew him.

He was also a member of the Target Golf Team at Silloge Park Golf Club who said that they would remember him for his “warmth, kindness and enthusiasm.”

Gardaí are treating the incident as a tragic accident and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Those with camera footage, including motorists with dash-cam, from the area at the time are asked to provide it to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station on 045 884300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.