#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 23 June 2021
Advertisement

More transmissible 'Delta plus' Covid variant identified in India

The variant has been detected in 22 samples from across three states.

By Céimin Burke Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 9:11 AM
1 hour ago 8,168 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5474681
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

INDIA HAS IDENTIFIED a new Covid-19 ‘variant of concern’ after nearly two dozen cases were detected across three states.

The country’s health ministry says the so-called ‘Delta plus’ strain has increased transmissibility, causes more severe illness and potentially reduces the effectiveness of monoclonal antibody therapy as a treatment for the virus.

Viruses routinely mutate, with the vast majority of the changes being inconsequential. However, these mutations are labelled variants of concern if they meet a range of criteria, including making the virus more transmissible, causing more severe illness or making treatment, or vaccines, less effective.

India’s health authorities said the variant has the following characteristics:

  • Increased transmissibility,
  • Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells,
  • Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response.

There is currently no evidence that the variant reduces the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines. 

The variant was first found in India in April and has been detected in 22 samples from six districts across the states of Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh.

Sixteen of these samples were found in Maharashtra, one of the states that has been hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

India’s health ministry has advised the three states to ramp up their public health response measures including preventing crowds and intermingling of people, immediate containment measures in the affected districts, widespread testing, prompt tracing and vaccine coverage on a priority basis. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Yesterday, India reported 42,640 new coronavirus infections, its lowest number of new cases since March. A total of 1,167 new deaths were also recorded.

India has recorded the second most coronavirus cases in the world as well as the third highest death toll, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

It has reported more than 30 million cases and over 390,000 deaths since the pandemic started last year. 

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie