THE DEPARTMENT OF Social Protection has said it is “aware” of a number of scams targeting members of the public, including a text scam claiming that people’s MyGov email is suspended.

The text claims that the receiver’s MyGov email is suspended and provides a fraudulent link.

A garda spokesperson said gardaí “continue to advise the public to be vigilant at all times in their online activities”.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Protection reminded the public that the Department’s website is hosted on www.gov.ie and that its online verification portal is www.MyGovID.ie.

“There is no official Mygov.ie website,” said the Department spokesperson.

Members of the public can also use Gov.ie and navigate to a page highlighting advice for the public on scam phone calls and text messages.

This page includes current guidance and warnings and also provides advice on what to do if you get a suspicious text or email.

Such advice includes the need to always check the URL or address of the site, as links from the Government will always have gov.ie as part of the address.

People should also contact gardaí if they believe they are a victim of cyber-crime.

The spokesperson added that the Department regularly issues customers warnings of suspicious text or email on its social media channels in both English and Irish.

“We will continue to work with all relevant partners, including An Garda Síochána, to help protect members of the public from these scams,” added the Department spokesperson.