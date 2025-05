TWO IRISH JOURNALISTS, Declan Walsh and Ivor Prickett, have won the Pulitzer Prize for their coverage of the ongoing civil war in Sudan.

The Pulitzer Prizes for journalism were announced at Colombia University in New York last night, with the New York Times picking up four awards.

Declan Walsh and the staff of the New York Times picked up the international reporting award for their coverage of the conflict in Sudan, which included reporting on foreign influence and the lucrative gold trade fueling it.

Declan Walsh, originally from Co Mayo, is the chief Africa correspondent for the New York Times. He is currently based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ivor Prickett, a Cork-born photojournalist, was also a part of the award-wining team.

Each winner receives a certificate and $15,000 (€13,200) in cash.

In a statement on social media, Walsh described it as “an immense honour” to win the award.

An immense honor to be awarded the @PulitzerPrizes for our work on Sudan. https://t.co/hsXeQQcMIV pic.twitter.com/SxxVW7TIyn — Declan Walsh (@declanwalsh) May 6, 2025

“We were up against formidable entries from the Wall Street Journal and Washington Post,” he added.

Walsh started his career in journalism with the Business Post in Dublin, before moving to Nairobi, Kenya, in 1999 to report on sub-Saharan Africa as a freelance reporter.

In 2004 he moved to Islamabad, Pakistan, covering Pakistan and Afghanistan for The Guardian. He joined The New York Times in 2011 as the Pakistan bureau chief. The Pakistani authorities expelled him from the country in May 2013 for unspecified reasons.

He has been based in Kenya since 2020, and was previously shortlisted for an Orwell Prize.

Ivor Prickett has previously been nominated for several Pulitzer Prizes across several categories – including in 2018, when he was nominated for breaking news photography for his coverage of ISIS in Iraq.

The Pulitzer Prizes praised the best in journalism from 2024 in 15 categories. Winners were also announced in eight arts categories including books, music and theater.