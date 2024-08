CONCERTGOERS HAVE COMPLAINED of feeling ripped off after they couldn’t get back a €3 deposit for plastic cups used to serve €7.50 pints at a Dublin gig last weekend – bringing the total cost of a drink to €10.50.

The events company operating the bar at British post-punk band The The’s gig at Collins Barracks on Sunday night said it will continue to “adapt” its “eco cup” system, but emphasised that the rules of the system were well signposted at the venue.

It added that it was “very satisfying” to see how clean the venue was as guests departed.

Concertgoers had to keep their receipts if they paid in cash, and if drinks were bought with card the same card had to be presented to obtain the refund.

One fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that he was told if he did not have a receipt for the purchase, the vendors could not issue a refund.

Another concert-goer, who bought a round in cash, told The Journal he was not told about the requirement to keep his receipt.



Advertisement

Follow Fox Events, the bar operator, said it operated its deposit return scheme at a “substantial cost” and said the scheme was “not a revenue source”.

The concertgoer who spoke to The Journal said: “While we were informed at the start that a refund mechanism applied, we were never notified of the ridiculous rules to actually receive the refund.”

“Most people simply left after the concert and didn’t seek a refund – likely because most purchases were completed by people just “tapping” cards. It seemed like a total rip-off to me.”

Follow Fox Events told The Journal: “Signs are posted at the entry to the queues and on the counter where guests place orders – guests are informed by staff of the deposit scheme when paying for their first beverages, and the deposit return system is explained.

“We do appreciate that, on occasion, messaging around returns may be overlooked, as guests are focused on their night rather than new environmental policies.

It added: “We are constantly monitoring the eco cup situation and will continue to adapt to further recommendations.”



Tickets for the gig were priced from €65.70, excluding a booking fee for Ticketmaster.

Despite some disappointment around the cost of drinks, fans posted on social media that The The did not disappoint.

The practice of requiring the payment of deposits for cups has been used to reduce plastic waste in recent years at concerts, festivals and football matches. At the Euro 2024 championships, German stadiums charged a €3 fee for the use of plastic cups during the Euro 2024 championships.

In many cases – including the government’s Re-Turn scheme for plastic bottles and aluminium and steel cans – no receipt is needed. Some football fans took advantage of this at the Euros by collecting unreturned cups at the end of matches and cashing in at vendors.