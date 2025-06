The 42 is the home of quality journalism for passionate Irish sports fans, bringing you closer to the stories that matter through insightful analysis and sharp sportswriting.

Derry 2-20

Galway 4-14

DERRY AND GALWAY have given themselves a chance of advancing from the group of death after their draw on Sunday afternoon in Celtic Park.

A late Conor Doherty point settled the game after Matthew Tierney hit a fourth Galway goal. Derry had failed to kill off the game and when Tierney hit the game’s last goal, Doherty levelled the game with the last kick.

