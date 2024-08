SEVERAL POLICE OFFICERS were injured after petrol bombs, fireworks and heavy masonry were thrown during disorder in Derry last night.

Police said they are liaising with community representatives to prevent further escalation after disorder erupted in Nailors Row.

The PSNI appealed to parents and guardians to take their children home as up to ten of its officers were injured in last night’s scenes.

They warned that the disorder is presenting a “serious risk” to the safety of residents in the area.

Unrest prompted by anti-immigration violence had been mainly taking place in Belfast, with a pushback against the scenes taking place yesterday afternoon in the city.

Belfast city centre saw a crowd of over 15,000 people this afternoon, as anti-racist demonstrations took over the area.

Advertisement

15,000 in Belfast saying No to Racism, No to Division pic.twitter.com/IRRHmF1fSU — Claire Hanna (@ClaireHanna) August 10, 2024

Organised by the United Against Racism group, the protesters made their way to City Hall in Belfast, chanting “When migrants’ rights are under attack, what do we do? Stand up, fight back”.

Many waved Palestinian and Pride flags, with homemade placards that included Belfast-themed messages “scundered for racists” and “Ulster says yeooo to migrants”.

Separately, a petrol bomb which did not ignite was thrown at a mosque in Co Down in the early hours yesterday, in an incident described by police as racially motivated.

The mosque in Newtownards was attacked at around 1am, with graffiti sprayed on the front door and walls of the building in Greenwell Street.

The PSNI said this was being treated as a racially motivated hate crime and said that “any reports of hate crime” are taken very seriously.

Friday night also saw cars set alight in Tavanagh Street and Sandhurst Gardens, which the police said were too being treated as racially motivated hate crimes.

With reporting by PA