MINISTER FOR CHILDREN Norma Foley has urged parents to implement a ban on smartphones in their children’s bedrooms.

The minister said programs like Netflix’s Adolescence are “reminding us that we have to be so vigilant in this space. We have to be so mindful to protect our children”.

She acknowledged that the State would not have a role in implementing any sort of ban, but urged parents to consider it for their own homes.

In a wide-ranging interview with The Journal, Foley also spoke about redress for survivors of mother and baby homes and her view on working with Independent TD Michael Lowry.

On smartphones, Foley said: “Parents have autonomy, obviously, in what happens. I’m just saying from the State’s point of view, we’re doing all that we can.”

The minister said the government has been undertaking a two-pronged approach when it comes to protecting children on the internet.

Firstly, via the work of Comisiún an Mean and its role in working with social media providers – for example, encouraging things like age verification for Instagram and other sites.

And secondly, via schools and the work of the Department of Education – for example, in educating parents and guardians on why children should not have smartphones until at least secondary school and the rollout of phone pouches in secondary schools.

Foley said she accepts that children in primary schools may have a need for phones, but not smartphones.

“A child of six and seven and eight does not need the smartphone element, I believe,” the minister said.

Asked what age she thinks it is appropriate for children or teenagers to be given access to smartphones, the minister said:

“I fundamentally believe that there is no place for a smartphone in the hands of the child while they’re in primary school.”

The Netflix series Adolescence has prompted a national conversation in both the UK and Ireland about online safety.

The show, which deals with the topic of so-called incel (involuntary celibate) culture, is about a 13-year-old boy who is arrested for allegedly murdering a female schoolmate.

Asked if she would like to see the Netflix series made free to watch in Irish secondary schools, like has been announced for the UK, Foley said she thinks it would be useful for young people to watch it.

“Whether they see it at home, whether they see it in school, so long as everybody is seeing it. It is worth a viewing,” she said, adding that parents and guardians should watch it too.

“Parents can choose to show it in their own homes or whatever. But I do think the focus must also be on what all of us, all adults, can do in this space. And parents and guardians have a role. The children themselves and young people need to be informed as well,” Foley said.

Asked to elaborate on why she believes the show is important and if she believes a greater focus needs to be placed on supporting young boys, the minister said:

“The world is very different today to the world that it was 20 years ago, 10 years ago. It’s a very different space for young people.

“I think everybody has been impacted by Covid. Our young people were impacted by Covid, older people, all of society.

“So we’re almost re-engaging and re-beginning again.

“There’s no doubt about it, it is difficult for young people today, but there’s also great supports there. I think there is sterling work done every single day in our schools. I think there’s sterling work done by our sporting organisations, voluntary organisations, the State.”

Redress for survivors of Mother and Baby homes

Earlier this week, Minister Foley received a government commission report which said that after years of talks, just one religious order involved in mother-and-baby homes has made a “serious offer” of cash to pay redress to survivors.

Foley told The Journal that she has not had time to read the report yet but that it will be published “as quickly as possible”.

“I know there are media reports out there, but out of respect for survivors, I was very clear to them that they will receive the report first and that’s why I’m not making any specific comments on it,” she said.

Michael Lowry

In recent months, Leinster House has witnessed turmoil internally as the row over speaking rights dragged on.

Ahead of that dispute, as well as in recent weeks, opposition TDs have repeatedly criticised the government for accepting the backing of Tipperary North TD Michael Lowry.

In 2011, the Moriarty Tribunal found that Lowry had an “insidious and pervasive influence” on the bidding process for the second mobile phone licence in Ireland when he was a minister in the 1990s.

Former Fine Gael minister Michael Lowry leaving the Moriarty Tribunal in 1999. Rollingnews.ie Rollingnews.ie

The licence was granted to the Denis O’Brien-owned Esat Telecom in 1995. The tribunal found that O’Brien made or facilitated payments of hundreds of thousands of sterling to Lowry. Both Lowry and O’Brien have rejected the findings.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin – Foley’s party leader – had previously condemned Lowry’s actions, as covered in the tribunal report, and was widely criticised for accepting the TD’s support during negotiations on the Programme for Government.

Foley’s own father – a FF backbencher and senator – also testified to the Moriarty Tribunal back in 2000, confirming that he had held an offshore account.

Norma Foley leaving the Moriarty Tribunal with her father Denis in 2000. Denis Foley died in 2013. Photocall Ireland Photocall Ireland

The revelations that he had held an Ansbacher account to avoid tax effectively ended his political career, forcing him to resign from the party.

Asked for her take on the appropriateness of Lowry supporting the Fianna Fáil-Fine Gael government, she said that she respects the mandate Lowry had received from the people of Tipperary North.

“It’s as valid a mandate as anybody else’s mandate. And I don’t understand, or cannot understand how somebody would have an issue with that.”

“You know, you stand before your electorate, they choose to elect you or not, they’ve elected Mr. Lowry, and that’s it.”