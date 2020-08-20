This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 20 August, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Detector dogs Bailey and Sam help seize €49,600 worth of cannabis at Dublin Parcel Hub

The drugs were discovered in seven separate parcels which originated from Spain, Canada and the US.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 20 Aug 2020, 5:49 PM
54 minutes ago 7,408 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5181383
Revenue's detector dog Bailey
Image: Revenue
Revenue's detector dog Bailey
Revenue's detector dog Bailey
Image: Revenue

REVENUE HAS SEIZED herbal cannabis and cannabis infused sweets with an estimated value of €49,600. 

The seizures were made by Revenue officers as a result of routine operations, and with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, at Dublin Parcel Hub today. 

Over 2kg of herbal cannabis and 10kg of cannabis infused sweets were seized. The drugs have an estimated value of €49,600. 

They were discovered in seven separate parcels which originated from Spain, Canada and the US. 

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Lego City’, ‘teddy bear’, ‘coffee beans’, ‘toy car’, ‘face masks’ and ‘Lego Snow Groomer’. 

They were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Offaly, Cork, Longford and Galway. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

200820 Dublin Mail Centre An image of the seized items Source: Revenue

Investigations are ongoing. 

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling are being asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie