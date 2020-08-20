Detector dogs Bailey and Sam help seize €49,600 worth of cannabis at Dublin Parcel Hub

REVENUE HAS SEIZED herbal cannabis and cannabis infused sweets with an estimated value of €49,600.

The seizures were made by Revenue officers as a result of routine operations, and with the assistance of detector dogs Bailey and Sam, at Dublin Parcel Hub today.

Over 2kg of herbal cannabis and 10kg of cannabis infused sweets were seized. The drugs have an estimated value of €49,600.

They were discovered in seven separate parcels which originated from Spain, Canada and the US.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘Lego City’, ‘teddy bear’, ‘coffee beans’, ‘toy car’, ‘face masks’ and ‘Lego Snow Groomer’.

They were destined for delivery to addresses in Dublin, Offaly, Cork, Longford and Galway.

An image of the seized items Source: Revenue

Investigations are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. Businesses or members of the public who have any information regarding smuggling are being asked to contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.