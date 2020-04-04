This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Saturday 4 April, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Disney delays multiple Marvel blockbusters but still hopes for summer launch of Mulan

One untitled Marvel film previously set for summer 2022 has been removed from the schedule entirely.

By AFP Saturday 4 Apr 2020, 4:25 PM
7 hours ago 16,453 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5066520
Image: Ian West via PA Images
Image: Ian West via PA Images

DISNEY HAS DELAYED the releases of more than a dozen major films, but has not given up on a summer blockbuster with Mulan now pencilled in for a July launch despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The revised schedule confirmed eagerly awaited Marvel movies Black Widow and The Eternals, as well as the latest Thor and Doctor Strange sequels, have all been pushed back as the virus shutters theatres around the world.

Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, the first of the new “phase” of the record-breaking superhero franchise, will now debut in November, causing most subsequent instalments to move later in a domino effect.

One untitled Marvel film previously set for summer 2022 was removed from the schedule entirely.

But in a note of optimism that North American movie theatres could reopen sooner rather than later, Mulan – a mega-budget live-action remake of the tale of a legendary Chinese warrior – is now tentatively set to launch on 24 July.

That chimes with positive notes from National Association of Theatre Owners officials, who told a webinar yesterday that theatres could reopen late May or June with social distancing measures in place to seat audience members far enough apart.

However, Disney’s Artemis Fowl became the latest major studio film to skip theatres entirely and move directly to streaming – a trend that has triggered alarm among movie exhibitors.

The children’s book adaptation will debut on Disney+ instead, at an undisclosed date.

The next Indiana Jones film, currently untitled, was pushed back an entire year to July 2022, while a confirmed Captain Marvel film bucked the trend by moving to an earlier slot that same month. 

© – AFP 2020

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (14)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie