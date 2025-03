THERE MAY BE disruptions in the Dáil today following the latest development in the speaking rights row.

Five opposition parties met yesterday to agree to oppose and protest a government proposal to change speaking time arrangements in order to create a new slot for government backbenchers and a group of independents.

The issue is expected to take centre stage again, after delaying the election of Micheál Martin as Taoiseach in January, as opposition parties believe there’s no reason for the creation of the new speaking slot, which they say is only for government politicians.

Sinn Féin, Labour, the Social Democrats, Independent Ireland and Solidarity-People Before Profit are today expected to protest a decision last month to put the issue to a vote at committee level, using the government’s majority to get it accepted.

The main disagreement is over the status of four independent TDs, who have publicly stated that they intend to support the government for the next five years and negotiated the programme for government.

Government argues that the independent TDs – Michael Lowry, Barry Heneghan, Gillian Toole and Danny Healy-Rae – are free to change their votes on the programme for government, but opposition claims that contradicts their previous statements.

It is understood that the Taoiseach reached out to a number of leaders from the opposition yesterday evening. Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald and Labour leader Ivana Bacik briefly spoke with Micheál Martin.

According to statements following two separate phone calls, McDonald and Bacik claimed to have told the Fianna Fáil leader that their parties would not be supporting the speaking time arrangement and would be protesting the decision in the Dáil today.

The protest will likely further delay the appointment and establishment of Oireachtas committees, which kickstarts the legislative process. There has been no legislation discussed in the Dáil or at Cabinet since the election last year.

People Before Profit TD and member of the Dáil reform committee which oversaw the debate over this issue Paul Murphy suggested the opposition may massively disrupt proceedings in the chamber when they kick off at 2pm today.

He said that a walk out was largely off the cards, as it would still allow government to pass legislation.