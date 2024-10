ON MONDAY THE world learned that US singer and actor Kris Kristofferson had sadly passed away.

During his career, the veteran musician wrote a host of classics which were covered by artists including Janis Joplin and Johnny Cash.

Advertisement

The country singer also performed in Ireland several times throughout his career, with his last tour here taking place in 2018.

It’s often said that Irish people love country music, as shown by the annual Late Late Show country music special taking place on Friday, but we want to know what you think.

So today we’re asking: Do you like country music?