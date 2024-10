THE LATE LATE Show’s country music special is coming back to television screens around the country this week, with a host of familiar names in the line-up.

Patrick Kielty and co are promising “something special for the newest of country music fans to the oldest”.

Among the acts set to feature on Friday night’s show are Daniel O’Donnell, Margo, The Kilfenora Céilí Band and Philomena Begly.

The country music special also comes the same week the world learned of the death of legendary singer, songwriter and actor Kris Kristofferson.

Daniel O’Donnell and Eastenders star turned country singer Shona McGarty will pay tribute.

Also on the night, another musician will be inducted into The Late Late Show Country Music Hall of Fame.

Previous inductees to the Hall of Fame include: Daniel O’Donnell, Philomena Begley, Margo and Declan Nerney.