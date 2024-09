ARE YOU GLUED to your phone screen? It seems you’re not alone, as more and more people are switching to dumb phones in an effort to reduce their screen time and break free from social media.

The Sunday Independent reported that the sale of dumb phones is on the rise in Ireland, with electrical retailer Currys saying there’s been a “clear increase” in the sale of dumb phones in the last four months and compared to last year.

While you may not want to make the leap to a dumb phone yet, do you make an effort to reduce the amount of time you spend staring at a screen?

So today we’re asking: Do you limit your screen time on your smart devices?