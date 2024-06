SOME AER LINGUS travellers will find out today whether their flights have been cancelled.

It comes as pilots, members of the IALPA union, announced plans for industrial action in a dispute over pay, with Aer Lingus taking the step to cancel between 10% and 20% of its flights on the first five days of industrial action (which spans Wednesday 26 to Sunday 30 June).

Advertisement

IALPA members are seeking a pay rise of 23.8% over three years, which would be similar to what British Airways – a sister airline of Aer Lingus – awarded pilots in 2019.

The union says the increase is “clearly reasonable and affordable for a profitable company such as Aer Lingus.”

It noted that in 2023, Aer Lingus had a full year operating profit of €225 million.

So today we’re asking: Do you support Aer Lingus pilots’ industrial action?