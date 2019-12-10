This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Canine carollers pack Christ Church Cathedral for annual mass

Dogs from all over the country packed out the cathedral.

By Press Association Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 5:37 PM
1 hour ago 3,513 Views 8 Comments
Caroline Price with her dog Penny during the annual Peata therapy dog carol service at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images
Caroline Price with her dog Penny during the annual Peata therapy dog carol service at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin.
Caroline Price with her dog Penny during the annual Peata therapy dog carol service at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

A CROWD OF canine carollers gathered at Christ Church Cathedral in Dublin today for the annual Peata Therapy Dog Carol Service.

From St Bernards to tiny terriers – dogs of all breeds and sizes, their owners and people who benefit from Peata’s dog service were on their best behaviour for the service.

Peata is a voluntary organisation which provides a pet therapy service to caring institutions. Its visiting scheme involves approved volunteers and their dogs who generally pay weekly visits.

Peata, which introduced a medically supported service to Ireland in 1996, says pets have been shown to benefit people’s health and well-being – particularly for people staying in nursing homes, hospitals and hospices.

peata-therapy-dog-carol-service Jenny Duff from Stillorgan village with Billy the Labrador. Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

peata-therapy-dog-carol-service Audrey Harrison and her 6 month old son Oscar meet a dog called Daisey Source: Niall Carson/PA Wire/PA Images

peata-therapy-dog-carol-service Dean of Christ Church performs a blessing during the annual Peata therapy dog carol service

The Dean of Christ Church, the Very Reverend Dermot Dunne, invited the dogs and their owners up to the altar where he asked God to watch over them all and gave them a special blessing.

Orla Kerbie from Bettystown in Co Meath came along with her two rescue dogs who serve as therapy dogs in hospitals and hospices.

“Lyla is a Lurcher and the loud one is a terrier cross called Dave. We’re firm believers in rescue dogs. Particularly at this time of year; adopt don’t shop,” she said.

“It is always such a nice festive event and the dogs have loved coming here to make new friends,” she said.

The funds raised from the event benefit Peata and homeless charity the Peter McVerry Trust.

Tea and mince pies were also provided by the Friends of the Cathedral after the service.

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie