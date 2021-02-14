#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Sunday 14 February 2021
Advertisement

Dog dies after garda firearm shot during house search

Gardaí were attacked by a dog inside a house where they were carrying out a search under a warrant.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 14 Feb 2021, 6:22 PM
50 minutes ago 19,251 Views 34 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5354469
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan
Image: Shutterstock/Damien Storan

A DOG HAS died after a garda firearm was shot during a search of a house in Dublin today.

Gardaí were attacked by a dog inside a house where they were carrying out a search under a warrant.

The dog received vetinary treatment but did not survive its injuries.

The Coolock Detective Unit and the DMR Armed Support Unit were searching a house in Coburg Place, Dublin 1.

They discovered “a quantity of controlled drugs with an approximate street value of €5,000″.

A man, 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Coolock Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).

In a statement, the gardaí said: “During the operation an official firearm was discharged when Gardaí were attacked by a dog inside the house. The dog received veterinary treatment but didn’t survive the injuries sustained.”

“Scenes of Crime Unit have attended the premises to carry out an examination,” gardaí said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As an official firearm was discharged the incident has been notified to the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission with a request for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (34)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie