Dog dies after garda firearm shot during house search

A DOG HAS died after a garda firearm was shot during a search of a house in Dublin today.

Gardaí were attacked by a dog inside a house where they were carrying out a search under a warrant.

The dog received vetinary treatment but did not survive its injuries.

The Coolock Detective Unit and the DMR Armed Support Unit were searching a house in Coburg Place, Dublin 1.

They discovered “a quantity of controlled drugs with an approximate street value of €5,000″.

A man, 40s, was arrested and is currently detained at Coolock Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act (1984).

In a statement, the gardaí said: “During the operation an official firearm was discharged when Gardaí were attacked by a dog inside the house. The dog received veterinary treatment but didn’t survive the injuries sustained.”

“Scenes of Crime Unit have attended the premises to carry out an examination,” gardaí said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“As an official firearm was discharged the incident has been notified to the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission.

TheJournal.ie has contacted the Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission with a request for comment.