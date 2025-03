DOG OWNERS HAVE been warned that certain spring plants and bulbs can be “highly toxic” to dogs.

Dogs Trust has said that plants such as daffodils and tulips are particularly toxic and pose a serious risk to dogs if they are dug up or eaten, with crocuses, bluebells, hydrangeas and wisteria also posing a risk.

The animal welfare charity is encouraging dog owners to stay vigilant while out walking, as some of the plants found in parks and wooded areas are highly toxic and can be fatal if ingested by their pet.

While symptoms of poisoning vary, they may include vomiting, lethargy, hyperactivity and breathing difficulties. Dogs Trust said that owners should contact their vet immediately for guidance if their dog has eaten something they shouldn’t.

Niamh Curran-Kelly, veterinary and welfare manager at Dogs Trust Ireland, said dogs are curious and love to explore the world around them through their nose and mouth, especially when they are puppies who may be just starting to get out for their first walks.

“At this time, it might be safest to keep them on lead while they explore so we can ensure they stay out of harm’s way,” she said.

“While at home, it’s important that they are always supervised and any harmful plants are kept well out of reach, as even the water from a vase of daffodils can be detrimental if they drink it.”

Dogs Trust said plants such as lavender, calendula, cornflowers and sunflowers are all safe for dogs to be around, along with herbs like rosemary, fennel, basil and dill.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News at One programme today, William Smith, clinical director of City Vets in Waterford, said that while it is well known that chocolate isn’t good for dogs, a lot of poisonous plants aren’t recognised as being poisonous.

“Quite a small amount can cause quite serious effects,” he said.

“A dog needs to eat a lot of chocolate to get ill-effects. With daffodil bulbs or the whole daffodil flower, that’s not the case.”

Smith said that for a small dog that weighs five kilograms, “eating even one daffodil bulb will cause quite serious effects”.

“They’d certainly be hospitalised. It causes very severe vomiting and diarrhoea,” he said, adding that that can lead to serious illness.

“There’s lots and lots of toxic plants, but it depends on the level of toxicity and the chances of the dog eating a toxic amount”.

Smith said that cats are also affected, though they are “less prone to eating unusual plants” as they are “much more particular about what they eat”.

However, he said that as a species, cats are “uniquely susceptible” to lilies, particularly in the form of “cut flower arrangements”.

“They only need to take a small amount to get very serious toxic effects. A cat eating less than one leaf or a part of one flower of a lily will cause fatal renal failure, kidney failure.”

Smith also said that if a cat rubs off the pollen of a lily and then licks its fur, it will also “ingest a toxic amount”.

“Lilies are really dangerous. Lillies shouldn’t be in the same house as a cat”.

He also warned against exposing dogs to used teabags. “Dogs will, believe it or not, eat used teabags. There’s quite a high caffeine content in them, so its caffeine toxicity, and it again, can be fatal,” he said.

He said that a dog eating just four used teabags would be enough to make a 10kg-sized Jack Russell terrier “get twitchy”, and advised owners against letting dogs near compost heaps that may contain used teabags.