Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 21°C Friday 29 July 2022
Advertisement

VIDEO: Playful dolphin pod joins boat in Dublin Bay

More than 20 dolphins swam alongside the boat for around an hour.

By Michelle Hennessy Friday 29 Jul 2022, 5:45 PM
1 hour ago 4,307 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5829287

Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

A POD OF more than 20 friendly dolphins joined a Dún Laoghaire Harbour crew’s boat earlier today.

The crew managed to capture the scene in a video shared by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

The council said a cruise ship was visiting Dún Laoghaire Harbour this morning and was anchored in Dublin Bay.

Dún Laoghaire Harbour supplies support boats to guide ships’ tenders into harbour.

On their way out to the cruise ship this morning they came across a pod of over 20 dolphins. The dolphins stayed around the guide boats for around an hour before the bay became busy with traffic.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie