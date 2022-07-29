VIDEO: Playful dolphin pod joins boat in Dublin Bay

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A POD OF more than 20 friendly dolphins joined a Dún Laoghaire Harbour crew’s boat earlier today.
The crew managed to capture the scene in a video shared by Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.
The council said a cruise ship was visiting Dún Laoghaire Harbour this morning and was anchored in Dublin Bay.
Dún Laoghaire Harbour supplies support boats to guide ships’ tenders into harbour.
On their way out to the cruise ship this morning they came across a pod of over 20 dolphins. The dolphins stayed around the guide boats for around an hour before the bay became busy with traffic.
